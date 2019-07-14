Comparison of AppFolio Inc. (APPF) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Both AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio Inc. 82 17.67 N/A 0.55 170.81 Synaptics Incorporated 36 0.68 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AppFolio Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.31 shows that AppFolio Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Synaptics Incorporated has a 0.9 beta which is 10.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AppFolio Inc. Its rival Synaptics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 2.6 respectively. Synaptics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AppFolio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AppFolio Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Synaptics Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17

AppFolio Inc. has a consensus target price of $61.33, and a -42.37% downside potential. Synaptics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $40.17 average target price and a 29.46% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Synaptics Incorporated is looking more favorable than AppFolio Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.5% of AppFolio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 100% of Synaptics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 8.34% are AppFolio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Synaptics Incorporated has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AppFolio Inc. -3.9% 9.68% 43.34% 56.77% 66.68% 57.48% Synaptics Incorporated -3.48% -13.1% -20.88% -12.14% -23.13% -12.85%

For the past year AppFolio Inc. has 57.48% stronger performance while Synaptics Incorporated has -12.85% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors AppFolio Inc. beats Synaptics Incorporated.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.