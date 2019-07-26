Comparison of AppFolio Inc. (APPF) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

We will be contrasting the differences between AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio Inc. 85 17.49 N/A 0.55 170.81 Stamps.com Inc. 90 1.41 N/A 7.33 5.93

In table 1 we can see AppFolio Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Stamps.com Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AppFolio Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. AppFolio Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Stamps.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Volatility & Risk

AppFolio Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Stamps.com Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AppFolio Inc. Its rival Stamps.com Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

AppFolio Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Stamps.com Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

AppFolio Inc.’s downside potential is -41.78% at a $61.33 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Stamps.com Inc.’s consensus target price is $80.6, while its potential upside is 67.95%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Stamps.com Inc. seems more appealing than AppFolio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AppFolio Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.34% of AppFolio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Stamps.com Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AppFolio Inc. -3.9% 9.68% 43.34% 56.77% 66.68% 57.48% Stamps.com Inc. -47.85% -43.22% -77.98% -73.99% -82.31% -72.06%

For the past year AppFolio Inc. has 57.48% stronger performance while Stamps.com Inc. has -72.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Stamps.com Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors AppFolio Inc.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.