Comparison of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.29 N/A -0.05 0.00 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.