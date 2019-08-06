Comparison of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.29
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-0.14%
|2.04%
|4.1%
|10.96%
|10.24%
|16.46%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
