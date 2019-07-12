Comparison of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

We are contrasting Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.52 N/A -0.05 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 62.14% and 27.56% respectively. Insiders owned 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.65%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.