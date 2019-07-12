Comparison of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

We are contrasting Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.52
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 62.14% and 27.56% respectively. Insiders owned 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.81%
|-0.87%
|2.36%
|-2.42%
|-6.18%
|7.19%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.39%
|1.19%
|4.3%
|0%
|0%
|3.65%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
