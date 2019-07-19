Comparison of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.50 N/A -0.05 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.77 N/A 1.64 8.61

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is $14.5, which is potential 2.18% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares and 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.