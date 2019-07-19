Comparison of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.50
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.77
|N/A
|1.64
|8.61
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is $14.5, which is potential 2.18% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares and 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.81%
|-0.87%
|2.36%
|-2.42%
|-6.18%
|7.19%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|-1.05%
|-0.28%
|-3.02%
|8.03%
|9.62%
|9.11%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.
Summary
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
