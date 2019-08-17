Comparison of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

We are comparing Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.33 N/A -0.05 0.00 SEI Investments Company 54 5.26 N/A 3.07 19.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and SEI Investments Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and SEI Investments Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.14% and 71.1%. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors SEI Investments Company beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.