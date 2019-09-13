Comparison of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.66 N/A -0.05 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.