Comparison of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.66
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
