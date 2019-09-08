Comparison of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.39
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.92
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
