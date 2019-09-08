Comparison of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.39 N/A -0.05 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.92 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.