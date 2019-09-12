Comparison of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

We will be comparing the differences between Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.45
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
