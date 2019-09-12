Comparison of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

We will be comparing the differences between Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.45 N/A -0.05 0.00 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.