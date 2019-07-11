Comparison of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

Both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.50 N/A -0.05 0.00 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has 0.06% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.2% -0.07% 2.36% -1.36% -7.16% 6.75%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.