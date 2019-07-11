Comparison of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

Both Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.50
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has 0.06% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.81%
|-0.87%
|2.36%
|-2.42%
|-6.18%
|7.19%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.2%
|-0.07%
|2.36%
|-1.36%
|-7.16%
|6.75%
For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
