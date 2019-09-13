Comparison of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.67 N/A -0.05 0.00 Ashford Inc. 42 0.31 N/A 3.29 10.44

In table 1 we can see Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Ashford Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Ashford Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Ashford Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.14% and 20.5%. 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.7% are Ashford Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has 7.41% stronger performance while Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ashford Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.