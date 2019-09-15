Comparison of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

This is a contrast between Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.66 N/A -0.05 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.82 N/A 2.55 11.62

Table 1 demonstrates Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential downside is -12.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.14% and 94.1%. 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.