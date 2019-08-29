Comparison of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.
|15
|7.48
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.15
|N/A
|0.48
|21.25
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares and 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares. Comparatively, Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has 25.24% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.
|-0.2%
|0.47%
|-1.7%
|2.87%
|-5.63%
|4.45%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|-0.41%
|-2.89%
|-2.81%
|-6.59%
|-7.27%
|1.54%
For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.
