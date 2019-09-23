Comparison of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Both Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.60 N/A -0.26 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.17 N/A 2.04 2.81

Table 1 highlights Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of FS KKR Capital Corp. is $6.5, which is potential 10.36% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.