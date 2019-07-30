Comparison of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)

We are contrasting Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.79 N/A -0.26 0.00 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.06 N/A 0.35 47.49

In table 1 we can see Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares and 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.59% -0.33% 3.36% -0.93% -8.84% 4.79% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.17% 5.13% 9.14% -12.94% 3.87% 7.28%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats on 5 of the 5 factors Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.