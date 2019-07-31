Comparison of Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Both Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.42 N/A 0.85 18.55 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.45 N/A -0.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Apollo Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.5% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.4% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.06% are Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -0.82% 2.75% 2.28% -2.97% -6.44% 26.53% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.45% 2.97% 5.03% 15.93%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.