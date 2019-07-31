Comparison of Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)

As Asset Management companies, Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.46 N/A 0.85 18.55 The Carlyle Group L.P. 20 2.97 N/A 1.84 11.33

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apollo Investment Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. The Carlyle Group L.P. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Investment Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Apollo Investment Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.5% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 41.1% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Investment Corporation’s 1.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.67 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apollo Investment Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of The Carlyle Group L.P. is $31, which is potential 25.15% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.4% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.5% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.1% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -0.82% 2.75% 2.28% -2.97% -6.44% 26.53% The Carlyle Group L.P. -0.67% 10.33% 10.68% 4.41% -3.34% 32.25%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has weaker performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Apollo Investment Corporation.