Comparison of Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Both Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|16
|4.31
|N/A
|1.02
|16.01
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Apollo Investment Corporation and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|5.3%
|2.9%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-1.45%
|3.28%
|5.01%
|8.64%
|-8.56%
|31.85%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has stronger performance than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
Summary
Apollo Investment Corporation beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 7 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.