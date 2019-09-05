Comparison of Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Both Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.31 N/A 1.02 16.01 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Apollo Investment Corporation and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has stronger performance than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 7 of the 7 factors.