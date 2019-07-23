Comparison of Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

We are contrasting Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 15 4.35 N/A 0.85 18.55 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.28 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Apollo Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apollo Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.5% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.4% and 3.74% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -0.82% 2.75% 2.28% -2.97% -6.44% 26.53% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.01% -0.07% 0.51% 1.14% 0.51% 1.18%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.