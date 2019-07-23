Comparison of Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

We are contrasting Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|15
|4.35
|N/A
|0.85
|18.55
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.28
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Apollo Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Apollo Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|4.4%
|2.5%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Apollo Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.4% and 3.74% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-0.82%
|2.75%
|2.28%
|-2.97%
|-6.44%
|26.53%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.01%
|-0.07%
|0.51%
|1.14%
|0.51%
|1.18%
For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
Apollo Investment Corporation beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.