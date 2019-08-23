Comparison of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 19 9.35 N/A 1.54 12.21 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.77 N/A 0.39 35.55

Demonstrates Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Empire State Realty OP L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty OP L.P., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.1% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s downside potential is -4.66% at a $18 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 2.4%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 1.73% 3.01% 0.21% 4.5% -0.84% 12.97% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16%

For the past year Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. had bullish trend while Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bearish trend.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.