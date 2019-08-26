Comparison of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 19 9.30 N/A 1.54 12.21 CyrusOne Inc. 58 8.81 N/A 0.45 127.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and CyrusOne Inc. CyrusOne Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than CyrusOne Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.1% CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has a beta of 0.67 and its 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500. CyrusOne Inc.’s 0.67 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. and CyrusOne Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CyrusOne Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The downside potential is -4.15% for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. with average price target of $18. Meanwhile, CyrusOne Inc.’s average price target is $64, while its potential downside is -9.09%. The results provided earlier shows that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. appears more favorable than CyrusOne Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares and 0% of CyrusOne Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of CyrusOne Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 1.73% 3.01% 0.21% 4.5% -0.84% 12.97% CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55%

For the past year Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. was more bullish than CyrusOne Inc.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats CyrusOne Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.