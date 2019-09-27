Comparison of Aphria Inc. (APHA) and Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Both Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) and Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) are each other’s competitor in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria Inc. 6 0.00 250.74M 0.30 17.99 Avenue Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 5.39M -1.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aphria Inc. and Avenue Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria Inc. 3,899,533,437.01% 0% 0% Avenue Therapeutics Inc. 88,797,364.09% -326% -183.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.24% of Aphria Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.1% of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.92% of Aphria Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aphria Inc. -11.37% -22.92% -27.98% -29.77% -37.03% -5.45% Avenue Therapeutics Inc. 0.51% -2.3% 24.74% -4.34% 51.02% 10.19%

For the past year Aphria Inc. had bearish trend while Avenue Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Aphria Inc. beats Avenue Therapeutics Inc.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes an intravenous formulation of tramadol HCI principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is IV Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.