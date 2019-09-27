Comparison of Aphria Inc. (APHA) and Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Both Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) and Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) are each other’s competitor in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aphria Inc.
|6
|0.00
|250.74M
|0.30
|17.99
|Avenue Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|5.39M
|-1.91
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aphria Inc. and Avenue Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aphria Inc.
|3,899,533,437.01%
|0%
|0%
|Avenue Therapeutics Inc.
|88,797,364.09%
|-326%
|-183.2%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 15.24% of Aphria Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.1% of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.92% of Aphria Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aphria Inc.
|-11.37%
|-22.92%
|-27.98%
|-29.77%
|-37.03%
|-5.45%
|Avenue Therapeutics Inc.
|0.51%
|-2.3%
|24.74%
|-4.34%
|51.02%
|10.19%
For the past year Aphria Inc. had bearish trend while Avenue Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 10 factors Aphria Inc. beats Avenue Therapeutics Inc.
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes an intravenous formulation of tramadol HCI principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is IV Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
