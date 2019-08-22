Comparison of Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) and Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Since Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) and Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) are part of the Apparel Stores industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apex Global Brands Inc. 1 0.33 N/A -0.83 0.00 Tilly’s Inc. 10 0.45 N/A 0.82 10.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Apex Global Brands Inc. and Tilly’s Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) and Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apex Global Brands Inc. 0.00% -85.7% -12.6% Tilly’s Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 7%

Risk & Volatility

Apex Global Brands Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.51 beta. Tilly’s Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.7 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Apex Global Brands Inc. and Tilly’s Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apex Global Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tilly’s Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Tilly’s Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 54.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.8% of Apex Global Brands Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Tilly’s Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% are Apex Global Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Tilly’s Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apex Global Brands Inc. -2.04% 14.2% -37.66% -43.53% 8.44% -4.93% Tilly’s Inc. -2.27% 5% -31.12% -25.93% -41.76% -18.22%

For the past year Apex Global Brands Inc. was less bearish than Tilly’s Inc.

Summary

Tilly’s Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Apex Global Brands Inc.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories. It operates approximately 222 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through its e-commerce Website, tillys.com. TillyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.