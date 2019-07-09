Comparison of Apergy Corporation (APY) and Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) and Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apergy Corporation 36 2.00 N/A 1.18 31.66 Profire Energy Inc. 2 1.71 N/A 0.12 12.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Profire Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Apergy Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Apergy Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apergy Corporation 0.00% 9.5% 4.6% Profire Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Apergy Corporation is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Profire Energy Inc. is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Profire Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Apergy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Apergy Corporation and Profire Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apergy Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Profire Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Apergy Corporation’s upside potential is 56.40% at a $50 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Profire Energy Inc. is $5, which is potential 212.50% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Profire Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Apergy Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93% of Apergy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.5% of Profire Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Apergy Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Profire Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apergy Corporation -2.86% -8.26% 5.44% -1.6% -4.52% 38.18% Profire Energy Inc. 5.41% -14.29% -8.77% -36.33% -64.14% 7.59%

For the past year Apergy Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Profire Energy Inc.

Summary

Apergy Corporation beats Profire Energy Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.