Comparison of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

As Biotechnology companies, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28 0.00 44.92M -2.77 0.00 Vericel Corporation 16 0.00 36.99M -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 163,049,001.81% -77.1% -60.8% Vericel Corporation 229,751,552.80% -3.4% -2.6%

Liquidity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.2 and a Quick Ratio of 15.2. Competitively, Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.2 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Vericel Corporation’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 74.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 89% of Vericel Corporation shares. About 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Vericel Corporation

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.