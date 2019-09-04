Comparison of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 91.13 N/A -1.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 64.17% at a $45 average target price. Otonomy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average target price and a 198.17% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Otonomy Inc. looks more robust than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.1% and 61.6%. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Otonomy Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.