Comparison of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Since Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1%

Liquidity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 73.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.8% and 57.2% respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.09% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.