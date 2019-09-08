Comparison of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Table 1 highlights Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 39.84%. Meanwhile, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 173.97%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.