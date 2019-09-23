Comparison of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.2. The Current Ratio of rival Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$45 is Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 75.99%. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 459.22% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.