Comparison of Apache Corporation (APA) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache Corporation 29 1.18 N/A 0.28 86.29 SilverBow Resources Inc. 16 0.34 N/A 6.98 1.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Apache Corporation and SilverBow Resources Inc. SilverBow Resources Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Apache Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Apache Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than SilverBow Resources Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Apache Corporation and SilverBow Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache Corporation 2 2 1 2.20 SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Apache Corporation is $29, with potential upside of 29.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Apache Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of SilverBow Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Apache Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97% SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05%

For the past year Apache Corporation has stronger performance than SilverBow Resources Inc.

Summary

Apache Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors SilverBow Resources Inc.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.