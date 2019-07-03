Comparison of Apache Corporation (APA) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache Corporation 31 1.35 N/A 0.28 110.14 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.73 N/A 0.29 7.44

In table 1 we can see Apache Corporation and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pacific Coast Oil Trust appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apache Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Apache Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4%

Volatility and Risk

Apache Corporation has a 1.7 beta, while its volatility is 70.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pacific Coast Oil Trust on the other hand, has 2.31 beta which makes it 131.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Apache Corporation and Pacific Coast Oil Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache Corporation 2 4 3 2.33 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Apache Corporation has a consensus price target of $35.78, and a 31.16% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apache Corporation and Pacific Coast Oil Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.7% respectively. About 0.2% of Apache Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apache Corporation 1.83% -13.3% -3.44% -15.94% -26.33% 18.74% Pacific Coast Oil Trust -3.15% -3.59% 16.22% 0.94% -7.73% 31.1%

For the past year Apache Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.