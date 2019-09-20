Comparison of Apache Corporation (APA) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

We are contrasting Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache Corporation 29 1.43 N/A 0.28 86.29 California Resources Corporation 18 0.16 N/A 5.24 2.92

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apache Corporation and California Resources Corporation. California Resources Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Apache Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Apache Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Apache Corporation and California Resources Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

Apache Corporation’s 1.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 78.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. California Resources Corporation’s 4.4 beta is the reason why it is 340.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Apache Corporation is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival California Resources Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Apache Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than California Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Apache Corporation and California Resources Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache Corporation 2 3 1 2.17 California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Apache Corporation has a consensus target price of $28.5, and a 10.64% upside potential. California Resources Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26.33 average target price and a 166.23% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that California Resources Corporation seems more appealing than Apache Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Apache Corporation shares and 66.4% of California Resources Corporation shares. 0.2% are Apache Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are California Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97% California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15%

For the past year Apache Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than California Resources Corporation.

Summary

Apache Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors California Resources Corporation.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.