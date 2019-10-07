Comparison of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) and The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

We are comparing Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) and The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream Corporation 7 0.20 346.76M 0.30 30.30 The Williams Companies Inc. 24 2.85 1.21B -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Antero Midstream Corporation and The Williams Companies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream Corporation 4,769,738,651.99% 5.7% 3.4% The Williams Companies Inc. 5,031,185,031.19% -0.8% -0.2%

Liquidity

Antero Midstream Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, The Williams Companies Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Antero Midstream Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Williams Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Antero Midstream Corporation and The Williams Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 The Williams Companies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$12.2 is Antero Midstream Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 72.32%. Competitively the average price target of The Williams Companies Inc. is $29.4, which is potential 24.31% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Antero Midstream Corporation looks more robust than The Williams Companies Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Antero Midstream Corporation and The Williams Companies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.1% and 90.9%. About 8.5% of Antero Midstream Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of The Williams Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antero Midstream Corporation -17.99% -22.12% -24.19% -34.15% -52.65% -18.43% The Williams Companies Inc. -8.4% -12.19% -11.94% -8.81% -16.67% 11.75%

For the past year Antero Midstream Corporation has -18.43% weaker performance while The Williams Companies Inc. has 11.75% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors The Williams Companies Inc. beats Antero Midstream Corporation.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL (natural gas liquids) & Petchem Services, and Other segments. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. The company also owns and operates a natural gas pipeline system extending from the San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington; gulfstream natural gas pipeline system extending from the Mobile Bay area in Alabama to markets in Florida; and constitution pipeline that would connect its gathering system in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to the Iroquois Gas Transmission and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems in New York. In addition, it provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing, and compression; NGL production, fractionation, storage, marketing, and transportation; deepwater production handling and crude oil transportation; and olefin production services, as well as transports and stores natural gas to local natural gas distribution companies, municipal utilities, direct industrial users, electric power generators, and natural gas marketers and producers. Further, the company offers construction management services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 13,600 miles of pipelines. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.