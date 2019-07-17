Comparison of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) and Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Both Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) and Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream Corporation 13 28.96 N/A 0.33 40.42 Centennial Resource Development Inc. 10 2.05 N/A 0.46 21.77

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Antero Midstream Corporation and Centennial Resource Development Inc. Centennial Resource Development Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Midstream Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Antero Midstream Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Centennial Resource Development Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Antero Midstream Corporation and Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3%

Liquidity

Antero Midstream Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Centennial Resource Development Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Antero Midstream Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Centennial Resource Development Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Antero Midstream Corporation and Centennial Resource Development Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$15 is Antero Midstream Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 32.04%. Competitively Centennial Resource Development Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, with potential upside of 51.75%. The data provided earlier shows that Centennial Resource Development Inc. appears more favorable than Antero Midstream Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Centennial Resource Development Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 9% of Antero Midstream Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antero Midstream Corporation 8.81% -5.79% 0.91% -12.06% -24.68% 19.32% Centennial Resource Development Inc. 4.02% 0.5% -18.05% -45.63% -48.47% -8.53%

For the past year Antero Midstream Corporation had bullish trend while Centennial Resource Development Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Antero Midstream Corporation beats Centennial Resource Development Inc.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.