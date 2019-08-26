Comparison of ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 192 12.74 N/A 4.90 41.50 UP Fintech Holding Limited 8 19.34 N/A -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ANSYS Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has ANSYS Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANSYS Inc. Its rival UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ANSYS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ANSYS Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 1 1 4 2.67 UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -5.42% for ANSYS Inc. with average target price of $199.29.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ANSYS Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 2.6%. 1% are ANSYS Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, UP Fintech Holding Limited has 1.45% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1% UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54%

For the past year ANSYS Inc. has 42.1% stronger performance while UP Fintech Holding Limited has -61.54% weaker performance.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats UP Fintech Holding Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.