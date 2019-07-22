Comparison of ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 183 13.15 N/A 4.90 38.19 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 61 9.33 N/A 1.39 49.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ANSYS Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc. Cadence Design Systems Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ANSYS Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ANSYS Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ANSYS Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 16%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.37 beta means ANSYS Inc.’s volatility is 37.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Cadence Design Systems Inc. has beta of 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ANSYS Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Cadence Design Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. ANSYS Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ANSYS Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

ANSYS Inc. has a -3.49% downside potential and a consensus price target of $200.83. Meanwhile, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s average price target is $60.5, while its potential downside is -17.03%. The information presented earlier suggests that ANSYS Inc. looks more robust than Cadence Design Systems Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ANSYS Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 90% respectively. ANSYS Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -2.08% -1.58% 7.99% 12.72% 11.97% 30.79% Cadence Design Systems Inc. -0.29% 5.66% 33.84% 48.59% 62.93% 58.1%

For the past year ANSYS Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Cadence Design Systems Inc.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.