Comparison of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

This is a contrast between Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 9 -3.92 N/A -1.59 0.00 Ladder Capital Corp 17 6.06 N/A 1.45 11.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -2.1% Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 10.9% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

Annaly Capital Management Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.46. Ladder Capital Corp’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.03 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 0 2.00

$9.67 is Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 8.04%. On the other hand, Ladder Capital Corp’s potential upside is 1.63% and its average price target is $17.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Annaly Capital Management Inc. looks more robust than Ladder Capital Corp as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.2% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares and 60.7% of Ladder Capital Corp shares. About 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Ladder Capital Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.1% 4.95% -4.6% -8.44% -10.83% -2.75% Ladder Capital Corp 0.42% 1.51% -1.69% -1.35% 7.43% 8.79%

For the past year Annaly Capital Management Inc. had bearish trend while Ladder Capital Corp had bullish trend.

Summary

Ladder Capital Corp beats Annaly Capital Management Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.