Comparison of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) and CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 9 -3.92 N/A -1.59 0.00 CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.08 N/A 1.44 11.80

In table 1 we can see Annaly Capital Management Inc. and CoreCivic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Annaly Capital Management Inc. and CoreCivic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -2.1% CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 4.8%

Volatility and Risk

Annaly Capital Management Inc. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CoreCivic Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.06 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Annaly Capital Management Inc. and CoreCivic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 CoreCivic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.04% for Annaly Capital Management Inc. with average price target of $9.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Annaly Capital Management Inc. and CoreCivic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.2% and 82.7%. About 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of CoreCivic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.1% 4.95% -4.6% -8.44% -10.83% -2.75% CoreCivic Inc. 3.41% -15.99% -19.69% -13.29% -33.66% -4.82%

For the past year Annaly Capital Management Inc. has stronger performance than CoreCivic Inc.

Summary

CoreCivic Inc. beats Annaly Capital Management Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.