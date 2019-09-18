Comparison of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 9 -3.83 N/A -1.59 0.00 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 7.02 N/A 1.32 11.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -2.1% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 9% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s 0.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 54.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation on the other hand, has 0.63 beta which makes it 37.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s upside potential is 10.64% at a $9.67 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.2% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.1% 4.95% -4.6% -8.44% -10.83% -2.75% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.46% 2.57% 1.68% 5.79% 7.97% 16.33%

For the past year Annaly Capital Management Inc. has -2.75% weaker performance while Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has 16.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.