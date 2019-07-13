Comparison of Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Both Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 36 5.11 N/A 2.06 18.55 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 79.05 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.1 and 16.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Selecta Biosciences Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Anika Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is $38.67, with potential downside of -3.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.1% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares and 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72% Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.