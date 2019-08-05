Comparison of Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

We are comparing Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 37 6.89 N/A 2.05 26.83 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 68.51 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.11 beta means Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 11.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 16.1 while its Current Ratio is 18.1. Meanwhile, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -28.99% at a $38.67 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.