Comparison of Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Both Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 37 6.96 N/A 2.05 26.83 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Volatility and Risk

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.11 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.15 beta is the reason why it is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 16.1 while its Current Ratio is 18.1. Meanwhile, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -29.67% at a $38.67 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares and 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.9% are Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.