Comparison of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Both ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71 3.67 N/A 1.15 73.62 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.10 N/A -5.19 0.00

Demonstrates ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility & Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.16 and its 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus target price of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $76.5, with potential upside of 16.79%. On the other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 39.37% and its consensus target price is $40.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.