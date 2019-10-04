Comparison of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 4.70 9.22M 1.15 73.62 Orgenesis Inc. 4 0.00 12.75M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13,285,302.59% 7% 3.1% Orgenesis Inc. 290,717,559.34% -80.3% -30.4%

Volatility & Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Orgenesis Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Orgenesis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 1.50% at a $74.5 consensus price target. Competitively Orgenesis Inc. has a consensus price target of $9, with potential upside of 144.90%. Based on the results given earlier, Orgenesis Inc. is looking more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 4.2% respectively. About 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.89% stronger performance while Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.