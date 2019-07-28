Comparison of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68 4.88 N/A 1.30 53.14 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19%

Volatility and Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.33 and its 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 46.4 and its Quick Ratio is 46.4. MediciNova Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $75, while its potential downside is -10.99%. Competitively the average target price of MediciNova Inc. is $22, which is potential 135.04% upside. The results provided earlier shows that MediciNova Inc. appears more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 21.6% respectively. About 3.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.2% of MediciNova Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58% MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats MediciNova Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.