Comparison of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

As Biotechnology businesses, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 4.05 N/A 1.15 73.62 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 18.14 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Risk & Volatility

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.16 and it happens to be 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.07 beta which is 107.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.09% upside potential and a consensus target price of $75. Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $33, while its potential upside is 96.20%. The information presented earlier suggests that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 84.6% respectively. 3.3% are ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.