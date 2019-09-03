Comparison of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71 3.70 N/A 1.15 73.62 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Risk & Volatility

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.2. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $76.5, while its potential upside is 16.79%. On the other hand, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 629.34% and its consensus price target is $45. The information presented earlier suggests that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 42.6%. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.