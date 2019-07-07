Comparison of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 63 4.83 N/A 1.30 53.14 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$75 is ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -10.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 1.6%. 3.7% are ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 77.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.