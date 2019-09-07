Comparison of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares and 73.44% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.21% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 3 of the 3 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

