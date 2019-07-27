Comparison of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Both Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.95
|N/A
|0.49
|19.42
Demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.4%
|4.1%
Liquidity
1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Andina Acquisition Corp. III. Its rival National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.2% and 15.3%. Comparatively, 57.14% are National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.1%
|0.39%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.3%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-5.69%
|-10.1%
|14.01%
|-10.35%
|-6.35%
|9.01%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
Summary
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 7 of the 8 factors.
