Comparison of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Both Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.95 N/A 0.49 19.42

Demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 4.1%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Andina Acquisition Corp. III. Its rival National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Andina Acquisition Corp. III and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.2% and 15.3%. Comparatively, 57.14% are National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.1% 0.39% 0% 0% 0% 2.3% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -5.69% -10.1% 14.01% -10.35% -6.35% 9.01%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 7 of the 8 factors.